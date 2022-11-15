Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating missing person cold case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force is actively investigating a cold case from 2000.

Peggy Sue Ashley was last seen in Scottsville, Kentucky in the early morning hours of July 29, 2000.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Ashley please contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 270-237-3306.

