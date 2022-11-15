Annual Hand it to a Hero event for Warren Co. kids coming on Nov. 26

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The holidays are upon us, and with them come joy, excitement, and giving to others, especially those in need.

Each year there are kids who wouldn’t have a Christmas at all without the help of the United States Marine Corp’s Toys for Tots..

USMC’S Hand It To A Hero event helps give kids a great Christmas. It is the organization’s biggest toy and monetary donation drive for Warren County kids.

It will take place the Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Walmart on Campbell Lane in Bowling Green.

Kentucky State Police, Warren County Jail, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Bowling Green Police Department, Bowling Green Fire Department, Western Kentucky University Police, Marines, and other heroes will be on hand collecting toys and monetary donations.

For those who want to get involved, you can bring a donation or purchase a toy and hand it to a hero.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday...
Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash
Accident
One dead in fatal collision in Muhlenberg County
Jamya Lewis was rushed to UofL Hospital Wednesday where she died around 11:30 p.m., making her...
‘It really is hurtful:’ UofL students shaken up after classmate shot near campus
Barren County Jail
Glasgow PD: Inmate hospitalized after assaulted by another inmate
The titles given were Miss Bowling Green, Miss Mammoth Cave, and Miss Corvette City.
2022 Miss Bowling Green pageant held at Capitol Arts Center

Latest News

Franklin officials approve nearly $10M contract for new police headquarters
Franklin officials approve nearly $10M contract for new police headquarters
Vintage B-17 military aircraft that crashed in deadly Texas air show made a stop in Bowling...
Vintage military plane involved in deadly TX crash made previous stop in Bowling Green
SkyPAC brings in their 8th annual Gingerbread Festival
SkyPAC brings in their 8th annual Gingerbread Festival
Logan County students work to beautify the community
Logan County students work to beautify community