Annual Hand it to a Hero event for Warren Co. kids coming on Nov. 26

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The holidays are upon us, and with them come joy, excitement, and giving to others, especially those in need.

Each year there are kids who wouldn’t have a Christmas at all without the help of the United States Marine Corp’s Toys for Tots..

USMC’S Hand It To A Hero event helps give kids a great Christmas. It is the organization’s biggest toy and monetary donation drive for Warren County kids.

It will take place the Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Walmart on Campbell Lane in Bowling Green.

Kentucky State Police, Warren County Jail, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Bowling Green Police Department, Bowling Green Fire Department, Western Kentucky University Police, Marines, and other heroes will be on hand collecting toys and monetary donations.

For those who want to get involved, you can bring a donation or purchase a toy and hand it to a hero.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.