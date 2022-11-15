Cold, wet, and dreary start to Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It has been a damp start to the day as scattered showers continue to work their way through South Central Kentucky. The good news? Many of these showers will taper off around midday with a dry and cloudy second half to our Tuesday. Afternoon highs will remain well below average for this time of year, with temperatures only reaching into the mid 40s. The end of the week will remain unseasonably cool and much drier. Sunshine will make a return as early as Wednesday, with highs most days in the 40s and overnight lows plunging into the 20s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Scattered light showers early, evening clouds. High 46. Low 33. Winds W at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 44. Low 25. Winds NW at 11 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 43. Low 23. Winds W at 10 mph.

