Franklin officials approve nearly $10M contract for new police headquarters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After four years of planning, Franklin officials have approved a nearly $10 million contract to build a new police station.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Kenton Powell, Franklin City Manager. “I’ve been on board with the city since 2011. It’s always been a kind of underlying discussion that we need a new police department.”

The original station is currently 31 years old, posing issues like exposed wires, sewage clogs, and fire hazards.

“It was built in 1991 and it was built for 11 officers,” said Franklin Police Chief, Roger Solomon. “At the time, there probably wasn’t the appropriate amount of planning and stuff that went into the police department.”

The new station, which is set to be over five times the size of the current facility, will provide space for necessary rooms like a K-9 facility and separate areas for detectives and patrol officers.

“There’s pretty much everything that our Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police accreditation requires,” Solomon said. “Then everything that all the nine different police departments we toured when we looked at things that we needed, we put those in this design plan.”

Solomon is hopeful that additional amenities like a basketball court and playground will connect the police force with the community and set an example for other precincts.

“When you add in those types of amenities, you’re getting that public safety slash community overhaul. That’s what we have to be like going forward, is that example for people that are looking to build a facility in the future,” Solomon said.

Powell added that planners took great lengths to keep the community close, with 80% of the Franklin community within a mile and a half radius of the department.

“When we were looking at some of these other sites, it was just a police station away from the city. Kids had no access to even get to the station, so how could you interface other than maybe it’s a school or something? So this made more and more sense as we kept looking at the site,” Powell said.

Construction is estimated to be done in 13 months.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.