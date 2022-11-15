Glasgow man charged with arson after housefire on Grandview Avenue

Kermit Hall Jr.
Kermit Hall Jr.(Glasgow Police Department)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man has been arrested after an investigation into a house fire.

Kermit Hall Jr., 55, was charged with third-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.

On Tuesday, Glasgow Fire Department responded to a house fire on Grandview Avenue. The department determined that the origin of the fire was “suspicious” prompting an investigation from the Glasgow Police Department.

Police discovered Hall stayed in the home the night before and allegedly started the fire in the living room by lighting a bag of charcoal in a tin pan. Officials said the fire consumed the living room causing Hall to escape the home through a window and run away from the scene.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Hwy 90 in Barren Co. back open following deadly multi-vehicle crash
Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday...
Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash
The scene of a serious collision in Georgetown
UK student dead after Georgetown crash
Angela H. Chapman, 42, of Radcliff, Ky., is charge with two counts of murder, one count of...
2 children killed, suspect charged with DUI in Hardin Co. crash
Vintage B-17 military aircraft that crashed in deadly Texas air show made a stop in Bowling...
Vintage military plane involved in deadly TX crash made previous stop in Bowling Green

Latest News

Tickets are now available for Pam Tillis' performance this week.
Pam Tillis to play holiday concert in Bowling Green Nov. 17
Jeff Fields, Cheetah Clean Auto Wash CEO and Founder gave LifeWorks at WKU a $100,000 gift to...
LifeWorks at WKU receives $100,000 gift from Cheetah Clean Auto Wash Founder
Munfordville man wins in lottery scratch-off
Munfordville man wins $777,000 on Kentucky lottery scratch-off
Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive orders for medical cannabis