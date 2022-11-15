Glasgow man charged with arson after housefire on Grandview Avenue

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man has been arrested after an investigation into a house fire.

Kermit Hall Jr., 55, was charged with third-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.

On Tuesday, Glasgow Fire Department responded to a house fire on Grandview Avenue. The department determined that the origin of the fire was “suspicious” prompting an investigation from the Glasgow Police Department.

Police discovered Hall stayed in the home the night before and allegedly started the fire in the living room by lighting a bag of charcoal in a tin pan. Officials said the fire consumed the living room causing Hall to escape the home through a window and run away from the scene.

