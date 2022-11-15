Hwy 90 in Barren Co. blocked due to deadly multi-vehicle crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several agencies are on the scene after a multi-vehicle crash that has turned deadly on Burkesville Road in Barren County, southeast of city limits.

According to officials, the accident happened at Burkesville Road (Hwy 90) around the 6700 block in the area between Vernon School Road and Glover Road. The accident involved multiple cars and at least one person has died.

The roadway may be blocked for a matter of time, so officials encourage drivers to use alternate routes.

In addition, there’s a one-vehicle wreck on Scottsville Road at Roberta Road. Use caution in the area.

