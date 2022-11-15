Ky. AG Daniel Cameron urges Supreme Court to allow pro-life laws to stand

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the Kentucky Supreme Court hears arguments on the statewide abortion ban, Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a statement asking the court to allow pro-life laws to stand.

Cameron released the statement on social media on Tuesday morning, stating his office is responsible for defending the laws passed by the General Assembly.

“Today, we did so by defending Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law in the Kentucky Supreme Court,” Cameron said in the statement.

The arguments come a week after the commonwealth voted no on Amendment 2, which would have amended the state constitution to say it does not include the right to abortion.

(Story continues below)

My statement regarding our defense of Kentucky's Human Life Protection Act before the Supreme Court of Kentucky: pic.twitter.com/9fnNp6xnBu — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) November 15, 2022

Despite the defeat of Amendment 2, Cameron stated on Nov. 9 that his office believes “there is no right to abortion hidden in the Kentucky Constitution and that the regulation of abortion policy is a matter that belongs to our elected representatives in the General Assembly.”

The ACLU of Kentucky said that Amendment 2′s defeat opened up the ability to continue challenging the laws in court.

“This is just the next step in a long fight to restore abortion access in Kentucky,” ACLU of Kentucky Communications Manager Samuel Crankshaw told sister station WKYT.

Cameron stated policy-making authority should belong to the General Assembly and not the judiciary.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.