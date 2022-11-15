LifeWorks at WKU receives $100,000 gift from Cheetah Clean Auto Wash Founder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jeff Fields, Cheetah Clean Auto Wash CEO and Founder gave LifeWorks at WKU a $100,000 gift to support autistic young adults enrolled in the LIfeWorks Transition Academy.

The money will provide scholarship funds to participants of the two-year Transition-to-Independent Living and Employment program.

“When I first heard about LifeWorks, I knew I wanted to be involved in this life-changing program for young adults on the autism spectrum,” said Fields. “This is the kind of program that empowers individuals to lead successful lives by giving them the support needed as they transition to independent adulthood.”

This financial support comes at a time when LifeWorks is working to build its Bridge to Independence Scholarship Fund.

“Financial limitations can be a major obstacle for those diagnosed with autism who need additional support in their young adult years,” said David Wheeler, executive director of LifeWorks. “We want our program to be accessible to all autistic young adults regardless of income. This generous gift from Jeff Fields will allow us to build our scholarship fund so we can impact more lives.”

LifeWorks is a non-profit 501(c)3 living and learning community that empowers young adults with autism and other learning differences to successfully transition to lives of independence, productivity, and employment.

