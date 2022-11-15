Munfordville man wins $777,000 on Kentucky lottery scratch-off

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Eddie Polston, of Munfordville, says he was speechless after he won $777,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

Polston purchased the $20 Mega 7′s Limited Edition ticket last Tuesday at the Five Star on Main Street in Munfordville. He went to work where he scratched the ticket off.  When Polston came to the last spot on his ticket, he revealed the “777″ symbol. This symbol indicates the prize located below is multiplied by seven.

“When I saw the triple sevens, I was hoping it was at least ten dollars but then I saw the three ones,” Polston said.

Turns out, the prize amount shown was $111,000, making it $777,000 after the multiplier was applied. Polston took the ticket back to the store to confirm his big win. 

“She (store clerk) scanned it and screamed so loud.  I was speechless,” he said. “I couldn’t hold onto anything.  I dropped the ticket because I was shaking so bad,” Polston told lottery officials.

The Hart County man drove to lottery headquarters the next day where he received a check for $551,670.  He told officials he hadn’t slept at all and that once he got the check in the bank, he would be able to sleep.  Polston says he plans to pay off bills with his winnings.

Five Star will receive a $7,770 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

