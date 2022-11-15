Reed named Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU quarterback Austin Reed has been named a semifinalist for the 2022 Davey O’Brien Award, the award’s national selection committee announced Tuesday.

The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981. In 1938, O’Brien, who was a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955.

Through 11 games this season, Reed has thrown for 3,550 yards and 31 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his passes. The Florida native ranks second in the country in passing yards, third in the country in points responsible, third in passing touchdowns, and fifth in total offense. Reed has also been a factor in WKU’s rushing attack as he leads the Hilltoppers with seven touchdowns on the ground.

The next step in the process will be to select the award’s three finalists based on voting from the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee as well as the second round of the Davey O’Brien Fan Vote, which will take place on the award’s three social media accounts—Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. The top five vote-getters on each platform receive bonus committee member ballots which will be added to the votes cast by the National Selection Committee.

To participate in the Fan Vote, fans must like the original Davey O’Brien Award post highlighting the quarterback. The three finalists will be tabbed on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The winner will be announced live on Thursday, Dec. 8 on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

