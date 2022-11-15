Sophia Rosing waives her case to grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The former UK student accused of assaulting a dorm worker was back in court Tuesday morning.

Sophia Rosing appeared for a preliminary hearing but she decided to waive that right.

“We are prepared to waive her preliminary hearing to the Fayette County Grand Jury,” said Fred Peters, Rosing’s attorney.

The hearing was to determine if there was probable cause that Rosing committed the crimes she is accused of. Right now, she is facing charges of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct, assault and assaulting a police officer, which is a Class D felony.

Video shows an intoxicated Rosing in an altercation with a Black desk worker at Boyd Hall during the early morning hours of November 6.

In that video, Rosing can be heard calling that worker a racial slur repeatedly. The video also shows Rosing attempting to punch and kick that worker at different points.

Police reports say that after officers arrived Rosing assaulted an officer while she was being detained.

After that arrest, Rosing unenrolled from the University of Kentucky and, since then, university officials have said that Rosing is permanently banned from campus and not eligible to re-enroll at the school.

Rosing’s case now goes before a Fayette County Grand Jury, which will decide whether or not to indict Rosing on each of her charges.

