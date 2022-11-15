Tyson Summers nominated for Broyles Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Defensive Coordinator Tyson Summers has been selected to represent WKU as a nominee for the 2022 Broyles Award.

The Broyles Award recognizes the top assistant coach in college football. 43 winners of the award have gone on to become college or NFL head coaches.

Summers is currently leading one of the best defenses in all of college football as the Hilltoppers rank first in the nation in forced turnovers (30), first in the nation in defensive touchdowns (6), first in the nation in interceptions (17) and second in the nation in fumbles recovered (13). Combined with WKU’s offensive efforts, the Tops sport the third-best turnover margin in college football at +13.

Under Summers’ leadership, the WKU defense has held its opponents to 17 points or less in six of 11 games played this season. The Tops shutout FIU earlier in the year and have surrendered just 17 points in the last two games.

Semifinalists for the 27th Broyles Award will be announced on Nov. 22, and finalists the following week on Nov. 29.

