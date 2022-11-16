7th grader uses allowance to buy new Nikes for classmate who was being bullied about his shoes

Romello “Mello” Early (right) noticed some classmates were bullying his friend, Melvin Anderson...
Romello “Mello” Early (right) noticed some classmates were bullying his friend, Melvin Anderson (left), for the shoes he wore. Mello was so upset that he asked his mom if he could use his allowance money or forgo a Christmas gift to buy Melvin a new pair of Nikes.(Bryant Brown / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Gray News) – A seventh-grade boy in New York went viral for spending his allowance on new shoes for a classmate who was being bullied.

The kind gesture happened this week at Buffalo Creek Academy Charter School.

Bryant Brown Jr., the school’s dean of culture, posted a photo of the two students on Facebook to share their story.

Romello “Mello” Early noticed some classmates were bullying his friend, Melvin Anderson, for the shoes he wore. Mello was so upset that he asked his mom if he could use his allowance money or forgo a Christmas gift to buy Melvin a new pair of Nikes.

“My student Melo [sic] told me he was tired of other students picking on Melvin about his shoes. Melo used his allowance and bought Melvin some shoes,” Brown wrote alongside the photo. “This is what I live for. Be that helping hand.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Accident
Video: Hwy 90 in Barren Co. back open following deadly multi-vehicle crash
The scene of a serious collision in Georgetown
UK student dead after Georgetown crash
Munfordville man wins in lottery scratch-off
Munfordville man wins $777,000 on Kentucky lottery scratch-off
Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive orders for medical cannabis
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigates fatal crash in Barren Co. that left 1 dead and others injured

Latest News

Top U.S. general attempted to speak with a Russian counterpart on Tuesday but attempts were...
Russia didn’t take US phone call after Poland missile strike
Top U.S. general attempted to speak with a Russian counterpart on Tuesday but attempts were...
Pentagon: Couldn't reach Russian counterpart on missile in Poland
Police officers work outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an...
Poland, NATO say missile landing wasn’t Russian attack
Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters...
Trump criminal probes will proceed, even as he runs for president
Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics as her father announces his 2024...
Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics during father’s 2024 campaign