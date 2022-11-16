Bowling Green’s Sen. Mike Wilson to continue as Majority Whip

Sen. Mike Wilson
Sen. Mike Wilson(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, has been re-elected as Senate majority whip by acclamation after being unchallenged by his Senate colleagues.

This decision comes exactly one week after Kentuckians went to the polls and voted to increase the size of the Republican Senate majority to a historic 31 members.

The minority Democratic caucus currently sits at seven members but will be six after the departure of Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey.

“I am honored to be re-elected as Senate majority whip,” Wilson said. “I appreciate my colleagues’ trust in me. I consider it a true privilege to serve alongside them. I am very blessed.”

As Senate majority whip, Wilson is responsible for gathering consensus among the caucus and determining vote counts ahead of legislative proceedings.

Wilson represents District 32, which encompasses Logan, Simpson and Todd Counties and southern Warren County.

He was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and has served as Senate majority whip since 2017.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Video: Hwy 90 in Barren Co. back open following deadly multi-vehicle crash
The scene of a serious collision in Georgetown
UK student dead after Georgetown crash
Munfordville man wins in lottery scratch-off
Munfordville man wins $777,000 on Kentucky lottery scratch-off
Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive orders for medical cannabis
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigates fatal crash in Barren Co. that left 1 dead and others injured

Latest News

Despite the defeat of Amendment 2, Cameron stated on Nov. 9 that his office believes “there is...
Ky. AG Daniel Cameron urges Supreme Court to allow pro-life laws to stand
Organizations working to restore formerly incarcerated peoples’ voting rights
Organizations working to restore formerly incarcerated peoples’ voting rights
State Rep. Patti Minter (D-Bowling Green) releases statement following loss.
Patti Minter releases statement following House District 20 loss, claims gerrymandering
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle...
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms