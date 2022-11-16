Breathitt Co. Man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WAVE News)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
VANCLEVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Breathitt County man on child sexual exploitation offenses.

Gary D. Gross, 45, was arrested on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation.

Gross was interviewed and arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering he possessed sexually explicit images online.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Gross is currently charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-C felony punishable by 5-10 years in prison. Gross is in the Three Forks Regional Jail.

