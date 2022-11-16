Cloudy and Cold to Start, but Clearing Late

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday we’ll start with mostly cloudy skies but gradually clearing into the afternoon with a high temperature near the mid-40s. Thursday chilly conditions are still the case, expect high temperatures around the lower 40s. As we head into the weekend, this is when that colder air really starts to dip into our area. Weekend daytime temperatures in the upper 40s, once that sun sets it will feel like the teens!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 45. Low 26. Winds NW at 11 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 43. Low 23. Winds W at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 39. Low 20. Winds NW at 10 mph.

