Hope on the Hill offers WKU students support and information

WKU held its Hope on the Hill event at the Downing Student Union courtyard this morning ahead...
WKU held its Hope on the Hill event at the Downing Student Union courtyard this morning ahead of final exams and the holidays.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University held its Hope on the Hill event at the Downing Student Union courtyard Wednesday morning ahead of final exams and the holidays.

Campus organizations and partners were on hand with free mental health resources, activities, food and giveaways.

“Hope on the Hill is a way that we can give back to our students, bringing up different topics about mental health. Not only do a lot of our students have their battles with mental health but a lot of their family members deal with those things too,” said Chad Lawhorn, area coordinator of Housing and Residence Life.

The holidays are a time of celebration and festivities. However, some people also suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder this time of year, better known as Holiday Depression.

“Final exams take a lot out of our students. Not only to prep for but once they’re over, they still take their toll,” Lawhorn said.

The university sees this event as an opportunity for students to understand and learn about different resources on campus that can assist them.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Video: Hwy 90 in Barren Co. back open following deadly multi-vehicle crash
The scene of a serious collision in Georgetown
UK student dead after Georgetown crash
Munfordville man wins in lottery scratch-off
Munfordville man wins $777,000 on Kentucky lottery scratch-off
Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive orders for medical cannabis
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigates fatal crash in Barren Co. that left 1 dead and others injured

Latest News

Patricia Minton
Police searching for missing Penrod woman last seen in Logan County
Robert Creek of Bowling Green shares journey as he hopes to find living kidney donor.
Bowling Green man in search of kidney donor, raises awareness about organ donation
A look at the anticipated patterns for the upcoming winter season
Shane’s Winter 2022-2023 Outlook
Meet Gage and Nel
MidDay Child: Meet Gage and Nel!