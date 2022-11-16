Hope on the Hill offers WKU students support and information

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University held its Hope on the Hill event at the Downing Student Union courtyard Wednesday morning ahead of final exams and the holidays.

Campus organizations and partners were on hand with free mental health resources, activities, food and giveaways.

“Hope on the Hill is a way that we can give back to our students, bringing up different topics about mental health. Not only do a lot of our students have their battles with mental health but a lot of their family members deal with those things too,” said Chad Lawhorn, area coordinator of Housing and Residence Life.

The holidays are a time of celebration and festivities. However, some people also suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder this time of year, better known as Holiday Depression.

“Final exams take a lot out of our students. Not only to prep for but once they’re over, they still take their toll,” Lawhorn said.

The university sees this event as an opportunity for students to understand and learn about different resources on campus that can assist them.

