KSP investigates fatal crash in Barren Co. that left 1 dead and others injured

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today just after 8:30 a.m., Kentucky State Police were requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a collision in Barren County on Burkesville Road.

The investigation shows that Heather E. Slater, 44 of Edmonton, was operating a 2015 Dodge Caravan westbound on Burkesville Road. Slater’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2011 Toyota Highlander being driven eastbound by Michael C. Forsythe, 43, of Princeton.

Slater’s vehicle continued on striking a third vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, being driven eastbound by Timothy Jackson, 62, of Winneconne, Wisconsin. The front passenger of the 2015 Dodge Caravan, Karrie J. Selner, 62, of Edmonton, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barren County Coroner.

The operators of all three vehicles along with a passenger in the 2015 Chevrolet Equinox were transported to TJ Samson Community Hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

