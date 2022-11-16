Like January in November!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures remained chilly, despite mainly sunny skies this afternoon! Even colder air is on the way, which will send low temperatures into the low 20s overnight Thursday.

Staying dry for awhile

The coldest air of the season will send high temperatures into the upper 30s and overnight lows into the low teens in the days ahead. We will remain dry, however. Temperatures will steadily climb by early next week into the middle 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday with mainly sunny skies. Winds will turn from the south ahead of our next system that could bring rain late Wednesday and linger into Thanksgiving Day.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 42. Low 23. Winds W at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 39. Low 18. Winds NW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and continued cold. High 41. Low 20. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 47

Today’s Low: 37

Normal High: 59

Normal Low: 37

Record High: 80 (1931)

Record Low: 10 (1883)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.35″ (-0.46″)

Yearly Precip: 38.06″ (-5.79″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:35 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 39)

