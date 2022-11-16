Police searching for missing Penrod woman last seen in Logan County

Patricia Minton
Patricia Minton(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Muhlenberg Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance searching for a missing Penrod woman last seen in Logan County.

Patricia Darlene Minton, 65, was last seen walking on Highway 431 South near Harper Road in Logan County around noon on Friday, Nov. 11.

Minton was described as wearing black clothing with a yellow rain jacket and might have been attempting to go to Bowling Green.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Muhlenberg Sheriff’s Office at 270-338-3345 or 270-338-2000.

