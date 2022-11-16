‘Ranch on a Branch’ aims to push over ‘Elf on a Shelf’

Ranchie is the star of Hidden Valley’s “Ranch on a Branch” holiday tale.
Ranchie is the star of Hidden Valley’s “Ranch on a Branch” holiday tale.(Hidden Valley Ranch via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Elf on a Shelf is getting a new challenger from a rather unlikely place – salad dressing.

Ranchie is the star of Hidden Valley’s “Ranch on a Branch” holiday tale.

It borrows heavily from “Elf on a Shelf,” where owners are asked to move Ranchie to a new spot every day.

The new locations help him inspire people to spread joy which could power him to achieve his dream of becoming a real bottle of Ranch dressing.

A plush Ranchie and storybook is available for $30 on Hidden Valley’s website. While it’s already sold out, you can get on the waitlist for when more become available.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Video: Hwy 90 in Barren Co. back open following deadly multi-vehicle crash
The scene of a serious collision in Georgetown
UK student dead after Georgetown crash
Munfordville man wins in lottery scratch-off
Munfordville man wins $777,000 on Kentucky lottery scratch-off
Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Gov. Andy Beshear signs executive orders for medical cannabis
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigates fatal crash in Barren Co. that left 1 dead and others injured

Latest News

Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
Road work graphic.
School safety enhancement project begins for Cumberland Trace Elementary
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections,...
Arizona set to execute man in 1980 killings of 2 people