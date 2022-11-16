School safety enhancement project begins for Cumberland Trace Elementary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the safety of our kids in mind, a project to enhance school safety for Cumberland Trace Elementary School in Warren County has started.

This morning crews began working on the construction of an additional left turn lane from KY 2158 Cumberland Trace Road to KY 234 John Webb Boulevard.

The additional lane will improve traffic flow and allow more vehicles to move through the intersection during the green light phase.

This will allow for safer and more efficient traffic flow at the intersection and Cumberland Trace Elementary School as well.

Motorists should expect lane closures and delays traveling through this area.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the month. Scotty’s Contracting & Stone LLC was awarded the contract in the amount of $186,931.

