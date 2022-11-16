A taste of winter!

chilly weather now but even colder temperatures on the way!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We will see temperatures well below normal over the next several days. Skies are expected to stay mostly clear and dry.

Skies remain mostly dry through the weekend

Wednesday we will start with mostly cloudy skies but gradually clearing into the afternoon with a high temperature near the mid-40s. Thursday chilly conditions are still the case, expect high temperatures around the lower 40s. As we head into the weekend, this is when that colder air really starts to dip into our area. Weekend daytime temperatures in the upper 40s, once that sun sets it will feel like the teens!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 43. Low 26. Winds NW at 11 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 42. Low 23. Winds W at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 39. Low 18. Winds NW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 47

Today’s Low: 41

Normal High: 59

Normal Low: 38

Record High: 80 (1931)

Record Low: 9 (1883)

Today’s Precip: 0.08″

Monthly Precip: 1.35″ (-0.34″)

Yearly Precip: 38.06″ (-5.67″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:36 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 47)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Video: Hwy 90 in Barren Co. back open following deadly multi-vehicle crash
Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday...
Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash
The scene of a serious collision in Georgetown
UK student dead after Georgetown crash
Angela H. Chapman, 42, of Radcliff, Ky., is charge with two counts of murder, one count of...
2 children killed, suspect charged with DUI in Hardin Co. crash
Vintage B-17 military aircraft that crashed in deadly Texas air show made a stop in Bowling...
Vintage military plane involved in deadly TX crash made previous stop in Bowling Green

Latest News

Chilly weather now but even colder air is on the way!
A taste of Winter!
Tuesday Morning Forecast Update
Cold, wet, and dreary start to Tuesday
Tuesday Morning Forecast Update
WBKO First Alert Forecast - Tuesday Morning, November 15th, 2022
MORE cold in the days ahead
Tuesday morning’s commute may be soggy!