A taste of winter!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We will see temperatures well below normal over the next several days. Skies are expected to stay mostly clear and dry.

Skies remain mostly dry through the weekend

Wednesday we will start with mostly cloudy skies but gradually clearing into the afternoon with a high temperature near the mid-40s. Thursday chilly conditions are still the case, expect high temperatures around the lower 40s. As we head into the weekend, this is when that colder air really starts to dip into our area. Weekend daytime temperatures in the upper 40s, once that sun sets it will feel like the teens!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 43. Low 26. Winds NW at 11 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 42. Low 23. Winds W at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 39. Low 18. Winds NW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 47

Today’s Low: 41

Normal High: 59

Normal Low: 38

Record High: 80 (1931)

Record Low: 9 (1883)

Today’s Precip: 0.08″

Monthly Precip: 1.35″ (-0.34″)

Yearly Precip: 38.06″ (-5.67″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:36 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 47)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.