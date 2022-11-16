This week’s JA People of Action features Heather Costello

This week’s JA People of Action features Heather Costello, Accounting Manager with Logan County Schools. Heather’s favorite thing about Junior Achievement is “spending time with my kids in their classroom and watching them adapt.” She also said, “JA has brought me out of my comfort zone – speaking in front of others. After 5+ years volunteering, it’s one of my favorite school activities to do with my kids. All four kids now ask, ‘Mom, when are you gonna teach JA?’ JA is a fun, hands on experience that hopefully plants a financial see into their minds – a goal of being financially healthy!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

