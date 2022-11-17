25 foot Christmas tree donated to SKYPAC in downtown Bowling Green

By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, otherwise known as “SKYPAC”, members of the community welcomed a rather large gift to help bring holiday cheer.

The 25 foot Christmas tree was grown at and donated by Eddie Beane, who owns the Twin Bridges Christmas Tree Farm in Alvaton.

Between Ron Murphy, the Executive Director of “Downtown Redevelopment Authority,” otherwise known as “DRA,” and Rob Hankins, Development Director with SKYPAC, the two began crafting a plan back in June.

BGMU volunteered to put the tree up, and DRA will be providing the lights for the tree.

“It’s a visible spot. It’s a beautiful building. It’s downtown Bowling Green. It’s everything Bowling Greens. And so, we started making some plans and it just kind of snowballed from there,” said Murphy.

The president of SKYPAC says this is new tradition they borrowed from Rockefeller Center and the White House Christmas trees.

”The donation of the tree is incredible because most organizations have to spend a lot of money for Christmas trees and to have them donate the tree, and really they’ve committed for the next few years, means that we can begin the process of creating that tradition,” said SKYPAC president and CEO Jeff Reed.

The tree lighting will take place at SKYPAC on December 2nd at 5:30p.m. and Warren County Judge Executive, Mike Buchanan will have the honor of saying a few words and lighting up the tree.

For helping bring Christmas cheer to Bowling Green, Ron Murphy said, “There’s just so many people to thank.”

