Another winter-like start to the day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a frigid start to the day this morning, ALL of us are below freezing to start with many temperatures registering in the low to mid 20s. Grab all of the warm gear today because you WILL need it!

Frost is possible this morning, so allow a few extra minutes to defrost the vehicle if necessary. Though we do warm up later, daytime highs will struggle to break past the upper 30s and low 40s. The coldest air of the season will send high temperatures into the upper 30s and overnight lows into the low teens in the days ahead. We will remain dry, however. Temperatures will steadily climb by early next week into the middle 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday with mainly sunny skies. Winds will turn from the south ahead of our next system that could bring rain late Wednesday and linger into Thanksgiving Day.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 42. Low 23. Winds W at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 39. Low 18. Winds NW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and continued cold. High 41. Low 20. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 40

Record High Today: 82 (1909)

Record Low Today: 20 (1886)

Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.

Sunset: 4:42 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.14 (-0.55″)

So Far This Year: 36.85″ (-5.88″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

