Colder weather on the way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The cold blast is not quite over! Temperatures will continue to drop as we head into the weekend. Sunny skies will bring us dry conditions for the next several days.

An early look at Thanksgiving Day

Temperatures are expected to stay well below normal with high in the upper 30s for Friday. This weekend is when the big artic plunge will dive into our area bringing those low temperatures down into the teens! There is some good news though, as we head into the beginning of next week those readings are looking to be more pleasant for those Thanksgiving Day plans. There is a slight chance for rain on Thanksgiving.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 39. Low 18. Winds NW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and continued cold. High 41. Low 20. Winds SW at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and cold. High 39. Low 21. WInds NW at 6mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 41

Today’s Low: 24

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High: 80 (2016)

Record Low: 11 (1901)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.35″ (-0.58″)

Yearly Precip: 38.06″ (-5.90″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:35 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 53)

