Crime Stoppers: Stolen electronics

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say two women entered a Bowling Green electronics store on October 13, 2022 and stole items.

The pair later moved to an aisle where the sensors were removed from two items. The two suspects then gathered numerous 4-K Amazon Fire Sticks and consolidated them in an aisle. They pulled bags from under their clothing and loaded up their merchandise.

Police say the women then left the store without paying for over $2,600 in merchandise and were seen leaving in a silver car.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

