Mayor Alcott proposes $4M plan to help BG’s homeless population

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 local non-profits were questioned on what they wanted most from the city, all but one said they’d like the city to “take an active leadership role to help people impacted by homelessness.”

“The second ones that were tied, they requested the city create an affordable housing trust fund,” said Bowling Green Mayor, Todd Alcott. “That was five non-profits that then requested the city to help support more affordable housing.”

Mayor Todd Alcott has proposed a two-part, $4 million plan, using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“I think the best way for us [to use ARPA funds] is to invest in the nonprofits that are already doing a tremendous job of taking care of people, getting them help, helping them transition, working with them on their daily struggles, helping them with their daily needs,” Alcott said.

$1 million would go towards refurbishing the Main Avenue Salvation Army’s welfare and transient center, with another million going towards a “Bowling Green Collaborative House,” which would be housed at the Salvation Army facility.

“The facility is abandoned,” Alcott said. “It’s structurally sound, it has a HVAC, it has a shower, it has storage, it has the ability to be able to house but it’s not brought up to today’s standards.”

An additional $2 million would be invested into a one-time affordable housing grant, set to be managed by the city’s Neighborhood and Community Services Department.

“$2 million is a significant investment in affordable housing, probably the largest single, affordable housing investment this community’s made,” said Neighborhood and Community Services Director, Brent Childers. “We’re going to have to distill that down and bring back what we think are the best projects.”

Though some worry the problem may have gotten too big to handle, the state of the housing market during building will be the key factor.

“The market is for affordable housing, whatever that means, to whatever section of the community that is looking at that,” said City Commissioner Sue Parrigin. “What’s affordable to me may not be affordable to somebody else.”

The proposal will be voted on at the Dec. 6 City Commission meeting.

