More trees given away in an effort to re-plant trees lost during tornado

Just within the Bowling Green city limits, 4,000 plus trees were lost during the December tornados and, operation pride has vowed to "bringing the green back to Bowling Green."
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second time within a month, over 100 trees were given away to community members in Bowling Green.

Operation Pride and the Dollar General Cooperation teamed up to give away another 110 seven-gallon trees with a bag of mulch to community members.

The initiative was done so in an effort to re-plant the more than 4,000 trees that were lost during the tornado last year.

The event began at 9 a.m. and cars began lining up around 7:30 a.m. to secure their spot in line. All the trees were gone in thirty minutes. Dollar General team members from Bowling Green all the way to Glasgow gathered together to support the cause by volunteering this morning.

Melanie Lawrence, the Executive Director of Operation Pride mentioned that they look forward to giving away many more trees in the Spring of 2023.

