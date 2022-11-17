Police arrest man involved in drug trafficking organization in Hopkins Co.
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After an ongoing investigation into a drug trafficking organization, Hopkins County detectives have arrested a man accused of drug trafficking and confiscated a large amount of fentanyl pills.
The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/ Narcotics Unit stated in a news release they had been investigating a large-scale drug trafficking organization involving a suspect named Demario Murray.
On November 17, detectives executed a search warrant at a residence at 425 East Broadway in Madisonville. They found a large amount of money, a handgun, and approximately one thousand counterfeit fentanyl pills.
Officials say Murray was arrested, and charged with Aggravated Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, and Using Restricted Ammo During a Felony.
Murray is currently in the Hopkins County Detention Center.
