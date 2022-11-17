Police arrest man involved in drug trafficking organization in Hopkins Co.

Murray was arrested on Nov. 17 by the Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit.
Murray was arrested on Nov. 17 by the Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit.(Hopkins County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After an ongoing investigation into a drug trafficking organization, Hopkins County detectives have arrested a man accused of drug trafficking and confiscated a large amount of fentanyl pills.

The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/ Narcotics Unit stated in a news release they had been investigating a large-scale drug trafficking organization involving a suspect named Demario Murray.

On November 17, detectives executed a search warrant at a residence at 425 East Broadway in Madisonville. They found a large amount of money, a handgun, and approximately one thousand counterfeit fentanyl pills.

Demario Murry was arrested on drug charges after he was found with one thousand counterfeit...
Demario Murry was arrested on drug charges after he was found with one thousand counterfeit Fentanyl pills(Madisonville/Hopkinsville VICE/ Narcotics Unit)

Officials say Murray was arrested, and charged with Aggravated Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, and Using Restricted Ammo During a Felony.

Murray is currently in the Hopkins County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the anticipated patterns for the upcoming winter season
Shane’s Winter 2022-2023 Outlook
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigates fatal crash in Barren Co. that left 1 dead and others injured
These executive orders were signed after Beshear formed the “Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis...
Kentuckians react to Gov. Beshear’s cannabis executive orders
Patricia Minton
Police searching for missing Penrod woman last seen in Logan County
The scene of a serious collision in Georgetown
UK student dead after Georgetown crash

Latest News

After nearly a year of the Krongyuts trying to rebuild their restaurant, they tell us that...
Thai Express is set to reopen in early 2023
The WKU Dance Company brings holiday cheer with "Winter Dance: Toyland"
View from the Hill: “Winter Dance: Toyland!” by the WKU Dance Company
Glasgow residents create a long line for the Dunkin Donuts grand opening.
The Dunkin Donuts Franchise receives a warm welcome from Glasgow residents
Just within the Bowling Green city limits, 4,000 plus trees were lost during the December...
More trees given away in an effort to re-plant trees lost during tornado