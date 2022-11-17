Six Hilltoppers earn All-Conference volleyball honors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Volleyball saw six different Hilltoppers honored on Thursday as Conference USA announced its All-Conference teams, All-Freshman Team, and superlative awards.

Lauren Matthews becomes just the third player in league history to earn the newly renamed Alyssa Cavanaugh Player of the Year Award.

Head coach Travis Hudson was tabbed the C-USA Coach of the Year.

Matthews, Paige Briggs, and Callie Bauer all collected First Team All-Conference recognition.

Katie Isenbarger landed on the Second Team All-Conference Team for the third time in her career, while Bauer and Abby Schaefer earned All-Freshman Team honors.

