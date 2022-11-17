Warren Co. Public Schools participate in their annual spotlight tours

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools stole the ‘spotlight’ as community members toured 3 of them, in hopes to see the raw and real, day-to-day lives of Warren Co. students and their teachers.

These “Spotlight Tours” began in 2013.

The opportunity arose in hopes to show the ‘tremendous work’ that occurs behind the four walls of each school.

Rob Clayton, the Superintendent with Warren County Public Schools, gave three different school tours to community members who joined.

All that the tours were all unannounced visits.

“I will tell you a comment that I heard often throughout the tour and that is the relationships between our staff and our students. I think they had the opportunity to see really not only how meaningful those relationships are but how it’s improving the level of engagements of our students,” said Clayton.

The superintendent says that they plan to continue to provide these eye-opening experiences for community members annually.

This provides an opportunity for people in the community to see what that work really looks like behind the scenes.

“The relationships between our staff and our student. I think they have an opportunity to see really not only how meaningful those relationships are but how it’s improving the level of engagement of our students,” said Clayton.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.