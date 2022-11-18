Another cold weekend ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was frigid as temperatures only rose into the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon! Wind chills overnight will feel as cold as the teens.

Very cold wind chills through the weekend!

The cold air mass will be in place over the area this weekend before readings begin to steadily climb. After a weekend with readings 15 to 20 degrees below normal, we’ll moderate back into the 50′s beginning Monday. Sunshine will last us well into next week. We look dry on the big travel day before Thanksgiving (Wednesday) before a system moves in on the holiday itself. Showers are possible late Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday. After flirting with 60 degrees Wednesday readings drop a bit into the holiday weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Sunny and continued cold. High 43. Low 18. Winds SW at 14 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and colder. High 37. Low 18. Winds NW at 6 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 51. Low 26. Winds SW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 40

Today’s Low: 28

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High: 82 (1930)

Record Low: 10 (1891)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.35″ (-0.71″)

Yearly Precip: 38.06″ (-6.04″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 16)

