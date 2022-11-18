Another cold weekend ahead!

Warming starts Monday, a look at Thanksgiving
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was frigid as temperatures only rose into the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon! Wind chills overnight will feel as cold as the teens.

Very cold wind chills through the weekend!

The cold air mass will be in place over the area this weekend before readings begin to steadily climb. After a weekend with readings 15 to 20 degrees below normal, we’ll moderate back into the 50′s beginning Monday. Sunshine will last us well into next week. We look dry on the big travel day before Thanksgiving (Wednesday) before a system moves in on the holiday itself. Showers are possible late Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday. After flirting with 60 degrees Wednesday readings drop a bit into the holiday weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Sunny and continued cold. High 43. Low 18. Winds SW at 14 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and colder. High 37. Low 18. Winds NW at 6 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 51. Low 26. Winds SW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 40

Today’s Low: 28

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High: 82 (1930)

Record Low: 10 (1891)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.35″ (-0.71″)

Yearly Precip: 38.06″ (-6.04″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 16)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the anticipated patterns for the upcoming winter season
Shane’s Winter 2022-2023 Outlook
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Death Investigation underway in Edmonson County.
Body found after grass fire in Edmonson County, death investigation underway
Murray was arrested on Nov. 17 by the Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit.
Police arrest man involved in drug trafficking organization in Hopkins Co.
These executive orders were signed after Beshear formed the “Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis...
Kentuckians react to Gov. Beshear’s cannabis executive orders

Latest News

Warming starts Monday, a look at Thanksgiving
Another cold weekend ahead!
A bitterly cold end to the work week
A bitterly cold end to the work week
A bitterly cold end to the work week
A bitterly cold end to the work week
Warmer temperatures into next week!
Colder weather on the way!