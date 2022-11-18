A bitterly cold end to the work week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a FREEZING start to the day today folks! Most of us are waking up to the 20s and low 30s - so grab the winter coat again on the way out.

Most of us are going to see stubborn cloud coverage through this morning and parts of our afternoon. However, parts of Madisonville are registering light snow flurries on our radar this AM! Though it shouldn’t materialize into anything impactful, we’ll continue to keep a close eye on it. Otherwise, expect another brutally cold afternoon. Highs will make it to the upper 30s, but wind chills will make it feel like the low to mid 30s. Similar conditions last us through the weekend before we see a NICE warmup later next week. We’ll be much closer to our average highs by the mid-week. Expect the upper 50s and isolated showers by Thursday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 39. Low 18. Winds NW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and continued cold. High 41. Low 20. Winds SW at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and cold. High 39. Low 21. Winds NW at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High Today: 82 (1930)

Record Low Today: 10 (1891)

Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.35 (-0.58″)

So Far This Year: 38.06″ (-5.91″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.