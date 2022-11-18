Body found after grass fire in Edmonson County, death investigation underway

Death Investigation underway in Edmonson County.
Death Investigation underway in Edmonson County.(MGN)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A body was found after authorities responded to a grass fire in Edmonson County Thursday night, according to Kentucky State Police.

Authorities discovered a deceased woman identified as Texie Colley, 94, of Chalybeate, outside at her home Thursday night around 5 p.m.

The Chalybeate Fire Department responded to a grass fire at Colley’s residence at 4089 Chalybeate Road.

“No foul play is suspected, but an autopsy is being performed by the state medical examiner’s office in Louisville,” said Kentucky State Police Trooper and Public Information Officer, Daniel Priddy.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

The incident is under investigation by KSP.

