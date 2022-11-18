Downtown BGKY Lights Up schedule released

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green has announced a schedule for the Lights Up event on Friday, Dec. 2.

Free hop on and off Trolley loops will go around downtown from 5 to 8 p.m.

At Circus Square Park the SKyPAC Community Christmas Tree lighting will start at 5:30 p.m.

Fountain Square Lights Up will be at 6 p.m.

Santa will visit Fountain Square from 6:15 to 8 p.m.

A new window decorating contest is also happening in downtown Bowling Green where many downtown businesses are decorating their windows for the holiday season.

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, the public can vote for their favorite holiday window. A link will be posted on the City of Bowling Green’s Facebook page next week to cast a vote.

The winning business will be announced on Dec. 3, which is also the date for the Christmas Parade day.

The winner will receive gift cards from all the participating businesses to distribute to their employees for the holidays.

