Dunkin’ Donuts holds grand-opening in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It is time to go nuts, for donuts, Dunkin’ Donuts that is. Residents of Glasgow rolled out of bed this morning to try and be the first ones in line at the grand opening of the new store.

Zachary Rouleau, a part owner of the Glasgow Dunkin’ Donuts, said one customer arrived as early as 3:48 a.m. to be one of the first customers at the new shop. He also said that the turnout for the grand opening today, Nov. 17, exceeded his expectations.

”It is just something that we are happy that we can bring the community together for the celebration of our store opening,” said Rouleau. “Obviously, we have had an amazing team that we have been working with over the past week to get everybody trained up. To see this kind of turnout that we have gotten so far today has just been absolutely amazing.”

The drive-thru line was filled with vehicles, some even stopped on S L Rogers Wells Boulevard trying to turn into the parking lot.

As a part of the grand-opening festivities, the first 25 customers received a $100 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card. The first 100 customers received an official Opening Day Pint Glass. There was also a live musical performance from country music star, Jesse Labelle.

Rouleau, who also owns a Dunkin’ Donuts in Bowling Green, said opening a store in Glasgow was something he and the community have wanted for quite some time now.

“We actually had a lot of customers from Glasgow and from around here saying, ‘you need one (a Dunkin’ Donuts) here in Glasgow.’ It kind of started ganging our mind,” said Rouleau. “We actually have a few employees, from Glasgow, who work for us in Bowling Green, which got us more familiar with the community.”

The community of Glasgow now has a place to stop and get a nice hot cup of joe (or iced cup of joe) and a tasty treat to start their day.

The Dunkin’ Donuts is located at 557 S L Rogers Wells Blvd, Glasgow, KY 42141

