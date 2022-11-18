Eva and Jim Martens named 2022 WKU Philanthropists of the Year

In early 2022, Eva and Jim Martens, ardent supporters of WKU alumni initiatives, athletics and...
In early 2022, Eva and Jim Martens, ardent supporters of WKU alumni initiatives, athletics and scholarships, made a commitment of more than $5 million to benefit the WKU Alumni Center and WKU Athletics(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Eva and Jim Martens of Bowling Green, the namesakes of the Eva and Jim Martens Alumni Center, have been named WKU’s 2022 Philanthropists of the Year, which honors the generosity, leadership and commitment of the recipients.

In early 2022, Eva and Jim Martens made a commitment of more than $5 million to benefit the WKU Alumni Center and WKU Athletics through both current support and a provision in their estate plans.

“Eva and I are blessed to be a blessing to others,” Jim Martens said at the time of the gift. “The spirit of Western—being a Hilltopper and helping others—is alive and well here. Western is just dear to us. There’s no place we’d rather be.”

Jim Martens is a commercial real estate investor who owns shopping centers in Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana. A current member of the WKU Foundation Board of Trustees, the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation and the WKU Real Estate Corporation, he is also a past member of the Football Endowment Committee.

The announcement of the Philanthropist of the Year is part of WKU’s Philanthropy Week, which honors all Hilltoppers who give back to the University with their time, talent and treasure.

The Philanthropist of the Year award has been presented since 2000.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the anticipated patterns for the upcoming winter season
Shane’s Winter 2022-2023 Outlook
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Death Investigation underway in Edmonson County.
Body found after grass fire in Edmonson County, death investigation underway
Murray was arrested on Nov. 17 by the Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit.
Police arrest man involved in drug trafficking organization in Hopkins Co.
These executive orders were signed after Beshear formed the “Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis...
Kentuckians react to Gov. Beshear’s cannabis executive orders

Latest News

Downtown BGKY has announced holiday events for Lights Up on Friday Dec. 2.
Downtown BGKY Lights Up schedule released
Road work graphic.
School safety enhancement project begins for Cumberland Trace Elementary
Peggy Sue Ashley has been missing since July 29, 2000.
Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating missing person cold case
USMC Toys for Tots Toy Drive
Annual Hand it to a Hero event for Warren Co. kids coming on Nov. 26