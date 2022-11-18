Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Dr. Kelly Kries

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Pediatrician, Dr. Kelly Kries is no stranger to being a Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero. Three years ago, she was given the honor because she is the kind of doctor that goes above and beyond for her patients. It is a practice that she carries on to this day as she helps one family navigate through a tragic loss.

Natalie Craig was born on December 11, 2020. In July of this year, she lost her life suddenly after experiencing unexpected medical problems. Natalie Elyse Craig was just 19 months old.

Dr. Kries is the family’s pediatrician, currently helping Natalie’s older brothers through their grief.

“She’d been taking care of Natalie since she was a newborn and even through the grief of everything my family has been through, she has been there not only for the children but for us as well,” said Jenna Craig, Natalie’s mother.

Navigating through the pain of such a tragic loss has been difficult for the family. Her older brother, Jacob paints rocks to memorialize his sister.

Jacob has given Dr. Kries a couple of his painted rocks, and she treasures them greatly.

“He gave me one and I keep it in my pocket. Every time I reach into my pocket to get a popsicle or get a popsicle stick, I think about Natalie,” Dr. Kries said.

Dr. Kries can’t imagine anything more difficult than the loss of a child and understands that Natalie’s sudden passing will have lasting effects on the family.

Every cough and sniffle brings worry and Dr. Kriess will find a way to see the family and see the children, even if it is just for reassurance.

Her dedication to her patients and their families is a trait that comes from gratitude.

“One of my favorite things that’s part of my job is that I have such a privilege to be a pediatrician. Taking care of a child from birth until when they are 18, I just feel like it’s a great honor when parents ask me to do that,” said Dr. Kries.

She and the Craig family have cried, mourned, prayed, and laughed together. She has gone to family events, provided the family with books on grief and loss, and has personally delivered medication to them.

“I love the privilege of getting to know the family and the family members,” Kries said, “It’s not only for their health but I feel that I’ve become a part of their family.”

