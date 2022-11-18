KYTC District 3 traffic update for Nov. 18 through Nov. 25

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Traffic updates and road work projects that drivers need to be aware of going into the weekend and for next week’s commute.

The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for November 18 through November 25 are listed below.

All work is subject to change.

Interstate 65

Work continues on the rehabilitation and resurfacing project from the Tennessee State line to mile marker 13. Crews will be installing reflectors next week so motorists should use caution and slower speeds while traveling in this area. Motorists can expect lane closures and delays.

Barren County

KY 90 Burkesville Road (mile point 17.7 – 22.0) – Construction of the next phase of KY 90 Glasgow-Burkesville Road continues. The project encompasses a section of roadway approximately four miles long between Fallen Timber Creek Bridge, near KY 839, and the Barren/Metcalfe County line. The project will widen the existing roadway template and features a bypass around the Eighty-Eight community.Motorists can expect flaggers to be present throughout the project. Traffic around Moore Road has shifted to a new alignment. Motorists are urged to reduce their speed and remain vigilant in this area as road crews will be working near the highway. Access to Moore Road from KY 90 has been restored. Access to Chenoweth Road from KY 90 will temporarily be severed as the new road alignment is constructed in this area. Residents along Chenoweth Road can use KY 839 or Moore Road as an alternate route.

KY 249 Roseville Road (mile point 10.9 – 16.3) – A pavement repair and resurfacing project continues on KY 249 Roseville Road beginning at the north end of Skaggs Creek Bridge and extending north to the intersection with U.S. 31-EX. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present throughout the work zone.

Metcalfe County

KY 218 Crail Hope Road (mile point 0.0 to 3.5) – A pavement repair and resurfacing project on Crail Hope Road continues. The project begins from the Hart/Metcalfe County line and extends east to the Metcalfe/Green County line. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present through the work zone.

Todd County

U.S. 79 (mile point 2) – One lane traffic and construction vehicles should be expected in this area. Crews are working off the roadway for a realignment and bridge project.

Warren County

U.S. 31-W Nashville Road – A project to widen U.S. 31-W from Dillard Road to just south of Buchanon Park continues. Motorists should use caution as this area is a heavy construction zone. Lane shifts are possible until the project is complete. The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph.

KY 2158 – (mile point 3.5) A project to enhance school safety for Cumberland Trace Elementary School in Warren County has started. Crews are working on constructing an additional left turn lane from KY 2158 Cumberland Trace Road to KY 234 Johnny Webb Boulevard. Lane closures and delays should be expected.

