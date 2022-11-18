Remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (Gray News) – Police in Boston discovered what appears to be remains of a fetus or an infant.

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.

According to WFXT, the remains were found in a freezer.

Boston Police Homicide Detectives along with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the anticipated patterns for the upcoming winter season
Shane’s Winter 2022-2023 Outlook
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Death Investigation underway in Edmonson County.
Body found after grass fire in Edmonson County, death investigation underway
Murray was arrested on Nov. 17 by the Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit.
Police arrest man involved in drug trafficking organization in Hopkins Co.
These executive orders were signed after Beshear formed the “Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis...
Kentuckians react to Gov. Beshear’s cannabis executive orders

Latest News

Friday’s statement from FIFA said non-alcoholic beer will still be sold at the eight stadiums,...
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face
Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in...
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Man who blamed Trump’s ‘orders’ for Jan. 6 riot sentenced
Zoo officials said baby Kucheza wasn’t breathing well on his own, so he stayed in the hospital...
Powerful reunion: Chimpanzee reunited with newborn after 2-day separation
Deputies said the driver intentionally hit the recruits.
Driver arrested in sheriff’s recruits crash is released