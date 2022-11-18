Sports Connection 11-13-22

Sports Connection First Segment
Sports Connection First Segment
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sports Connection 11/13 segment 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The second round of the high school football playoffs happened this past weekend as new host Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb break down all the action around southcentral Kentucky. Plus we preview Lady Cougars hoops with Logan County Girl’s Basketball head coach Dedra Adler and we preview the Wildcats of Franklin-Simpson with head coach Dee Spencer.

Sports Connection 11/13 - Dedra Adler interview
Sports Connection 11/13 - Dee Spencer interview

