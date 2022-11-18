View form the Hill: The magic of Christmas morning comes to life on stage this weekend in “WinterDance: Toyland!” presented by the WKU Dance Company

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Dance Company is kicking off the holiday season with a show that’s sure to get you in the Christmas mood.

“For Winter Dance it’s always just super fun to get in the Christmas spirit and play different roles and be silly.”

Junior Dance Major Grace Becker is excited to bring the magic of Christmas to the stage this weekend in “WinterDance: Toyland”.

“It starts out with the elves making the toys in Santa’s workshop and through the narration, we get to see a lot of different toys made before intermission.”

It’s a show that’s been months in the making.

“We’ve been working pretty much since the beginning of the semester. The second day we have auditions and then from there we get out roles and we start rehearsals.”

Junior Sophia Jones says the preparation has intensified these last few weeks.

“As soon as tech week hits it’s getting costume fittings, it’s learning how to navigate the costumes with dance, learning how to look around at the set while also performing.”

Working with the scene shop and the costume shop, WKU Dance has pulled out all the stops to make a magical holiday performance.

“We do a lot of acting to help keep the audience engaged. There’s props throughout the entire show.”

“I change into a toy soldier costume so that one is super fun to dance in.”

For both these juniors, it’s the first WinterDance performed without a mask.

“We don’t have to wear masks anymore and we can actually like perform using our whole face and our bodies.”

“WinterDance: Toyland” will be performed this Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 and on Sunday at 2:00 at Van Meter Hall. For tickets, log onto wku.showare.com.

