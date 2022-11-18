WKU Volleyball is hosting the Conference USA Tournament for the first time in five years

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University and Diddle Arena are hosting the Conference USA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

“We want to be able to show teams coming in and even our fans in Bowling Green that we can put on high caliber division one volleyball here in E.A. Diddle arena,” Director of Marketing Willie Hogan said. “We want a great atmosphere this weekend and there’s just a lot of great things that will be happening.”

The Hilltoppers are the number one seed in the tournament after beating Rice on senior day to finish the regular season undefeated in conference play and extending their conference win streak to 58 games.

In 2019, WKU hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament which led to record-breaking crowds in Diddle Arena, having over 5,000 fans in attendance.

“Welcoming people back into a safe place and a fun atmosphere,” Assistant Marketing Director Blake Mayfield said. “We’re always pushing for record-breaking crowds and just record-breaking energy coming into the arena.”

Fans can get into the action as well as WKU will be doing multiple giveaways throughout the weekend including a soundbar, Ipad, or a TV.

WKU takes on Middle Tennessee in the opening round of the tournament, if they win they will play the winner of North Texas and UAB tomorrow at noon. If they make it to the championship on Sunday they will play at 1 p.m. CT. All games will be in Diddle Arena.

