Burkesville anonymous donor inspires an outpouring of donations for Thanksgiving meals

Members of the Burkesville community give back after an anonymous Cumberland County $1,000 donation. The received more donations and were able to feed families.
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Friday morning in Burkesville, Kentucky, community members gathered together to give back, after the inspiration of one generous and anonymous Cumberland County donor.

Once the $1,000 donation was made to 107.9 FM River County radio, community members followed suit.

Southern Kentucky Distillery started the trend by matching the $1,000 dollar donation. Soon after, the Barn Lot Theatre added $500 to help purchase canned goods to go with the turkeys.

After the donations and community support, 200 turkeys, 200 cans of corn, green beans, peas, and 200 boxes of corn muffin mix, were given to 200 families in need.

All of the turkeys were purchased at a reduced rate from the Food Lion in Glasgow.

After hearing about the impact the donation made, the anonymous donor decided to then purchase an additional 200 cans of cranberry sauce to go with the Thanksgiving meals.

”Don’t knock living in a small town. Cumberland County is less than 6,000 people, and I can’t think of a single time that I’ve heard of someone being in need that the community hasn’t rallied around and taken care of them,” said Carla Bush, station manager at 107.9. FM River County radio.

Bush mentioned that this all came full circle within a week of receiving the donation.

The station manager also says that she hopes this act of kindness will continue to inspire folks to give back for many more holiday seasons to come.

