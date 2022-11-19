Football Friday Night, 11-18-22
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A crisp, cold, and chilly night made for some heat to happen on the football field as the third round, the quarterfinals, of the 2022 high school football playoffs took place tonight. Kaden Gaylord-Day and Isaac Calvert break down what happened across southcentral Kentucky and who made it to the semifinals.
Final
South Oldham 7
Bowling Green 38
Final
Franklin County 49
Warren East 21
Final
Central 61
Logan County 19
Final
Metcalfe County 0
Mayfield 28
