Football Friday Night, 11-18-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A crisp, cold, and chilly night made for some heat to happen on the football field as the third round, the quarterfinals, of the 2022 high school football playoffs took place tonight. Kaden Gaylord-Day and Isaac Calvert break down what happened across southcentral Kentucky and who made it to the semifinals.

FFN Week 14: South Oldham vs Bowling Green

Final

South Oldham 7

Bowling Green 38

FFN Week 14: Franklin County vs Warren East

Final

Franklin County 49

Warren East 21

FFN Week 14: Central vs Logan County

Final

Central 61

Logan County 19

FFN Week 14: Metcalfe County vs Mayfield

Final

Metcalfe County 0

Mayfield 28

