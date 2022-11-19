Former Bowling Green city manager passes away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Bowling Green City Manager Charles ‘Chuck’ Coates passed away Thursday.

Coates was Bowling Green’s city manager from 1977 through 2005. During that time, he helped the city expand its police department, fire department, and parks system, as Bowling Green went through a major growth cycle.

J.C. Kirby and Son is handling the funeral arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.