Former Bowling Green city manager passes away

Charles 'Chuck' Coates 1940-2022
Charles 'Chuck' Coates 1940-2022(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Bowling Green City Manager Charles ‘Chuck’ Coates passed away Thursday.

Coates was Bowling Green’s city manager from 1977 through 2005. During that time, he helped the city expand its police department, fire department, and parks system, as Bowling Green went through a major growth cycle.

J.C. Kirby and Son is handling the funeral arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the anticipated patterns for the upcoming winter season
Shane’s Winter 2022-2023 Outlook
Death Investigation underway in Edmonson County.
Body found after grass fire in Edmonson County, death investigation underway
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Murray was arrested on Nov. 17 by the Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit.
Police arrest man involved in drug trafficking organization in Hopkins Co.
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Electronics
Crime Stoppers: Stolen electronics

Latest News

200 Thanksgiving meals were distributed in Burkesville this morning following the generosity of...
Burkesville anonymous donor inspires an outpouring of donations for Thanksgiving meals
Russellville native stars in new Netflix show called "The Mole."
Russellville native stars in new Netflix show “The Mole”
Members of the Burkesville community give back after anonymous Cumberland County $1,000 donation
Members of the Burkesville community give back after anonymous Cumberland County donor
Russellville native, Keci Neblitt, stars in Netlfix's "The Mole" as the mole.
Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The Mole"