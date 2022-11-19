KSP welcomes newest troopers to Post #3

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky.

Cadets reported to the KSP training academy on June 5, 2022 to embark upon 24-weeks of intense training to learn the job skills necessary to perform the duties of a state trooper. Graduating cadets pledged to uphold the mission of KSP by promoting public safety through service, integrity and professionalism using partnerships to prevent, reduce and deter crime and the fear of crime, enhance highway safety through education and enforcement, safeguard property and protect individual rights.

The KSP Training Academy provides cadets with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to help make the commonwealth’s streets safer, communities stronger and the nation more secure through exceptional law enforcement. The graduates of Cadet Class 102 received more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics, first aid, high speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, traffic control, crowd control, armed robbery response, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats and hazardous materials.

“We are excited to welcome four new troopers to Post #3 and look forward to watching each of them as they start their new career with the Kentucky State Police,” said Captain Tim Adams, KSP Post #3 Commander.

The Post #3 graduates of the 102nd KSP Training Academy included: Madison Akemon of McKee, Ky., Landon Key of Glasgow, Ky., Grant Robertson of Columbia, Ky., and Evan Smith of Annville, Ky.

Thirteen cadets earned their associate degree in General Occupational and Technical Studies from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College during their 24-weeks at the training academy. These cadets benefited from the new hiring guidelines established by the state legislature in 2017. The Post #3 trooper who received their associate’s degree is Madison Akemon, McKee, Ky.

KSP’s recruitment branch is currently accepting applications for the upcoming cadet class 103, which is slated to begin February 26, 2023. The deadline to apply is by close of business November 25.

