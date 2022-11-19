SKYPAC hosts their annual holiday-themed “Community Day” event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The chilly weather is doing a good job of reminding us that the holidays are just around the corner, and Southern Kentucky Performing Arts, otherwise known as SKYPAC in downtown Bowling Green, has showed they are embracing the Christmas spirit.

For their annual “Community Day,” attendees were welcomed into the SKYPAC doors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy all the fun and spirited activities they had to offer.

An artist drew caricatures, a clown made custom balloons, bands played live music, families got their photos made with Santa, children were offered free snow cones and gingerbread houses and so many other opportunities were in place for the fun-filled day made for all ages to enjoy.

Rob Hankins, Development Officer with SKYPAC, reminds us that this all could not have been possible without financial groups Baird-The Mahurin Group and The Perry Richey Group.

“We went from 1000 last year to 1200 just because of the anticipated demand,” Hankins said while referring to the amount of ginger-bread house making kits they supplied.

Shortly after the event ended, SKYPAC hosted a holiday concert starring America’s Got Talent sensation “The Texas Tenors.”

